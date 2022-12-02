Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Cocaine Bear

Cocaine Bear to land in cinemas in February

The crazy story of a drug-fuelled rampage even has a trailer.

If you looked at just the title, you would probably assume that Cocaine Bear is just some relatively cheap spoof movie starring unknown names and designed to be cheesy beyond belief. But it isn't.

This retelling of a true story brings to life an overly dramatized take on what happened when a black bear ingested cocaine that it found while wandering the Georgia wilderness. Granted, this isn't an accurate retelling, as what happens in this movie is far more wacky and action-packed, but the premise has truth to it.

Starring Ray Liotta, Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, Kristofer Hivji, Margo Martindale, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and more, and being directed by Elizabeth Banks, this movie will debut in cinemas on February 24, 2023.

While the name and the trailer below basically provides all of the information you will ever need about the plot, here's the synopsis for good measure.

"An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens converge in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine."

