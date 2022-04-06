Coca-Cola introduces its new flavour "pixel"

HQ

The world's largest soft drink manufacturer is now launching its latest creation, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte. Sparkling water with the taste of pixels, if their marketing department is to be believed. And how exactly does a pixel taste? Coca-Cola describes it as follows.

"Makes the intangible taste of a pixel tangible, featuring bright elements upfront and a refreshing finish."

Abstract, to say the least, but we can't deny that the can at least looks cool. Coke debuted Byte as an in-game item in Fortnite earlier this year and apparently it's been such a success that they've decided to launch the flavour for real, albeit in a limited edition. Future collectible value, who knows?

Do you get the urge to slurp up a few cans and how do you think pixels taste?

Thanks CNN