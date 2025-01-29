English
Follow us
Gamereactor
lifestyle

Coca-Cola to introduce new Orange Cream flavour next month

It sounds like it'll be either the best or worst new flavour they've introduced.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Cherry, lime, vanilla, Oreo even cinnamon. There have been many new Coca-Cola flavours introduced over the years. Some have stuck, others have been forgotten. Now, Coca-Cola is once more looking to test out a new flavour on our battered tastebuds.

The new flavour is Orange Cream, inspired by the Creamsicle ice cream. It'll have hints of orange and vanilla flavouring, and will be available from the 10th of February, 2025.

However, it seems Coca-Cola is only testing this flavour in the US and Canada, and so if we want to try it ourselves, we'll have to hope it's popular enough in those regions in order to stick around. If not, it'll be heading off the shelves early next year, likely never to be spoken of again.

Coca-Cola to introduce new Orange Cream flavour next month
This is an ad:


Loading next content