Coca-Cola once again uses generative AI to create its Christmas advert

In an era where there's a conversation every day about whether generative AI is going to be good or bad for the world, big companies refusing to hire real artists as a computer can drum up something "just as good," is understandably going to drum up controversy. Coca-Cola saw that effect in 2024, and this year it has gone all-in on genAI again.

In an advert that doesn't feature human characters until Santa appears at the very end, Coca-Cola makes its stance clear on AI and how it's going to be taking the human approach out of its marketing, which once prided itself on humanism. "Last year people criticized the craftsmanship. But this year the craftsmanship is ten times better," Pratik Thakar, global VP and head of generative AI at Coca-Cola told The Hollywood Reporter. "There will be people who criticize — we cannot keep everyone 100 percent happy. But if the majority of consumers see it in a positive way it's worth going forward."

"The haters on the Internet are the loudest," said Jason Zada, founder of LA-based studio Secret Level that made the ad. "A lot of the people complaining last year were from the creative industry who were just afraid — afraid for their jobs, afraid for what it did. But I think the spot tested really well and average people really enjoyed it."

"Yes, some parts of the industry were not pleased we were using a 100 percent Generative AI film, but that's part and parcel of doing something pioneering," Thakar added said. "The genie is out of the bottle, and you're not going to put it back in."

The ad has been posted below via DiscussingFilm for you to see.

