Coca-Cola introduces new popcorn flavour

After the various fruity combinations you can get with Coke nowadays, it seems the king of cola has decided to branch out into other sweet treats to make interesting flavour combinations, with the latest being popcorn-flavoured Coke.

This will likely immediately sound either gross or enticing to you, and it was first spotted by food influencer snackolator over on Instagram. It appears this drink is only available in Germany for now, so if it doesn't sound like your cup of tea, you're safe so long as you're outside of German borders.

Considering the classic combo at the movies can be a big portion of Coke alongside a huge bucket of popcorn, this doesn't seem like the wildest flavour combo out there, and it definitely sounds intriguing, but it's up in the air whether it'll be tasty or not. Commenters on snackolator's Instagram post are divided to say the least.

