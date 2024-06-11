Cobra Kai's last season has wrapped filming

HQ

The sixth and final season of Cobra Kai premieres on July 18, when we can look forward to the five first episodes. This time there will be three big releases instead of launching everything at once, as there are 15 episodes (with the other being only 10).

Co-creator Jon Hurwitz has described the season as three mini-seasons and suggests that there is an explanation for the split, with five more launching on November 28 and the last five in 2025 on an unspecified date.

Hopefully it will be reasonably early in the year though, because via X, Hurwitz now announces that the final Cobra Kai season is fully recorded. All that's left to do is wait.

How eager are you for the resolution of the charming TV series, which has become almost unreasonably popular?