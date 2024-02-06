Cobra Kai's final season has begun filming

HQ

It was back in January 2023, shortly after the fifth season of Cobra Kai debuted that Netflix confirmed that the Karate Kid-spinoff series would be back for a sixth and final outing. Since then, very little of substance about the show has been revealed, but that's likely because very little of substance has been available to talk about. Until now.

Because Netflix has confirmed that production on the final season has begun and that the cast have all gathered to film the last batch of episodes ahead of a currently unannounced release date.

As Cobra Kai is a series that uses a lot of practical effects, we can no doubt expect a release date that is relatively close to when production wraps in likely a month or two, which no doubt means that we could see the series back on the streamer for a final time in late 2024 or early 2025.