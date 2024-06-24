Cobra Kai's final season celebrates Karate Kid's 40th anniversary

HQ

The Karate Kid is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, specifically marking the milestone on Saturday, June 22. With that date in mind, the Karate Kid himself, Ralph Macchio, has taken to Instagram to give a little update on how the franchise is continuing to grow and excel four decades after it started.

Macchio stated, "On this day, June 22, 1984, the world met Daniel LaRusso. Happy 40th Anniversary to The Karate Kid."

He then continued by teasing the upcoming Karate Kid film with Jackie Chan and also providing a little update on how Cobra Kai's sixth and final season is developing in a production sense.

"Looking ahead to one of the most exciting years yet! Just wrapped @CobraKaiSeries and the new @KarateKidMovie. Epic stuff on the way!"

Cobra Kai's last season will start on July 18 with Part 1, before continuing on November 24 with Part 2, and concluding with a third part in 2025. As for the coming Karate Kid movie, that is planned for a debut in late May in 2025.