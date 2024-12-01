Cobra Kai will conclude with a "big '80s movie ending"

HQ

The decision from Netflix to split the final season of Cobra Kai up into three parts has made it feel as though the conclusive batch of episodes have been dragged out, mainly since by the time the third and last part arrives, the season will have been airing for likely around 10 months. Fortunately, the creators of the show and the leading man Ralph Macchio understand that the true grand finale needs to end with a bang, and that's precisely what Macchio has promised in a recent panel at the Sony Pictures Entertainment lot as per Variety.

"You need to hit the bottom to come back up, and that's kind of where we are. I'm very excited. It is set up to embrace that big '80s movie ending that I have a feeling we will find and go forward. It feels right to land the plane, 'Cobra Kai' proper... [and that] this chapter is ending."

The question as to what this "big '80s movie ending" will look like remains to be seen, as currently no release date has been attached to the final slate of episodes. Hopefully we'll know more soon however, as Part 2 debuted on the streamer almost two weeks ago on November 15.