Cobra Kai trailer confirms 6th and final season

The Karate Kid will be 40 years old in 2024, so many have been hoping we'd get news about a sixth season of Cobra Kai soon to mark the occasion. Well, I have good news and bad news.

Let's start with the good: Netflix has given us a new trailer confirming that Cobra Kai is getting a sixth season on the streaming service. The bad news is that it'll be the last one. That's right. Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence's story is coming to an end. We're told it'll be the biggest and baddest season yet, however, so that's something.

Not only that. Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg have also written a heartfelt letter that you can read below, and it sure makes it sound like fans of this universe might get more from it after Cobra Kai season six:

"This fandom is the BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line. Because as we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies."