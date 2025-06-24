Cobra Kai star reportedly bit another cast member at a fan event over the weekend

HQ

In a rather surprising and shocking turn of events, a slate of reports have started doing the rounds stating that the actor who played Cobra Kai villain John Kreese, Martin Kove, recently had to be escorted out of a fan event after grabbing and biting co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim (known as Kim Da-Eun) on the show.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the incident was soon handled by police, who have written a report that claims as part of appearances at Washington State Summer Con over the weekend, Hannah-Kim dropped by to say hello to Kove, who responded to the action by grabbing her and biting her.

Hannah-Kim explains: "I walked past Martin Kove, tapped him on the shoulder and said hello & he turned around grabbed my arm and BIT DOWN HARD almost drawing blood. I yelped and drew back and then he grabbed my arm again to kiss it."

She continues: "I had visible teeth marks and immediate bruising and pain. We approached Martin in the green room later (30 mins) and he was furious & outraged and visibly angry when I told him calmly not to bite me. He insisted he bit me for fun."

Kove has supposedly told police that he was simply "messing around" and that while he did admit to biting Hannah-Kim, he did so "out of jest and he thought he was being funny" and "did not think it was a big deal" as the pair allegedly used to "play fight all the time on the set of Cobra Kai".

There has been no further statement from either on the matter yet.