Cobra Kai - Season 6: Part 2 gets a first trailer

HQ

As you know, Netflix opted for a slightly different distribution for the sixth (and final) season of Cobra Kai. It will be split into three batches of five episodes each, and the second round of episodes will be released on November 15.

The other day we were able to show you some pictures of what's to come - where the Sekai Taikai karate tournament is about to start - but now we can offer you something even better, a first trailer. If you're expecting a childish Johnny Lawrence, karate attacks that have very little to do with actual karate, a smirking John Kreese and kids switching loyalties like the rest of us switch socks - you'll definitely get your fill here. Which is exactly how we want it, right?