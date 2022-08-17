Cobra Kai Season 5 seems to offer a whole lot of karate

HQ

The fourth season of the immensely popular Netflix series Cobra Kai ended with sensei Kreese being in somewhat of a pickle (we'll avoid detailed spoilers), but in the latest trailer for the fifth season of the show, it is revealed what has happened to him.

We also get to know that there will be a whole lot of karate, more drama between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence and what we in the game industry would refer to as a boss fight starring Terry Silver - which basically is all we've ever asked for. Cobra Kai Season 5 premieres on September 9 on Netflix. We know we will binge watch it, will you?