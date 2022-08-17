Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Cobra Kai Season 5 seems to offer a whole lot of karate

And Daniel LaRusso will have a boss battle against Terry Silver.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The fourth season of the immensely popular Netflix series Cobra Kai ended with sensei Kreese being in somewhat of a pickle (we'll avoid detailed spoilers), but in the latest trailer for the fifth season of the show, it is revealed what has happened to him.

We also get to know that there will be a whole lot of karate, more drama between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence and what we in the game industry would refer to as a boss fight starring Terry Silver - which basically is all we've ever asked for. Cobra Kai Season 5 premieres on September 9 on Netflix. We know we will binge watch it, will you?

HQ
Cobra Kai Season 5 seems to offer a whole lot of karate


Loading next content