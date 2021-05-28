Cobra Kai: Season 4 is getting a familiar villain

You're watching Advertisements

If you think John Kreese wasn't bad enough for Daniel LaRusso, who also has to handle Johnny Lawrence, just wait to see what happens next in Cobra Kai: Season 4. Yesterday, Netflix shared a teaser on Twitter, that reveals that Kreese's old Vietnam friend Terry Silver is back.

Silver joined the Karate Kid universe back in 1989 when Karate Kid III was released. The executive producers and writers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg says in an official statement that they have just waited for the right time to bring him back:

"Since the beginning of the series, we've been carefully orchestrating the right moment to unleash Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver back into the universe. That moment is now. We can't wait for the whole world to experience Thomas Ian Griffith's majestic return to the franchise."

Cobra Kai: Season 4 premieres in Q4 2021, exclusively on Netflix. Something to look forward to, for sure.