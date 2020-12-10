Cobra Kai: Season 3 seems to be filled with karate and love for the 80s

You're watching Advertisements

Things ended roughly in season two of the Netflix series Cobra Kai, and we have been looking forward to the next season. It launches on January 8, and with so little time left, we have now gotten a lengthy trailer of what to expect from the rivals Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

Are they going to work together to face a... common problem... or will their rivalry somehow get worse instead? That remains to be seen, but judging from this trailer - things are going to get good. Like really good. See for yourself below.