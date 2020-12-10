Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Cobra Kai: Season 3 seems to be filled with karate and love for the 80s

The 80s karate show returns on January 8.

Things ended roughly in season two of the Netflix series Cobra Kai, and we have been looking forward to the next season. It launches on January 8, and with so little time left, we have now gotten a lengthy trailer of what to expect from the rivals Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

Are they going to work together to face a... common problem... or will their rivalry somehow get worse instead? That remains to be seen, but judging from this trailer - things are going to get good. Like really good. See for yourself below.

