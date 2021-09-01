English
Cobra Kai gets a fifth season

The fourth series hasn't even aired yet.

Although the fourth season of the hard-hitting series has yet to premiere, Netflix has already confirmed that it has renewed the series for a fifth-round in the ring. In other words, we'll be getting even more Karate Kid-inspired but kicking, and that's obviously absolutely glorious news for all fans of the series. No premiere date has been set yet, but we do know that the fourth season will land on Netflix in December.

How many of you follow the Cobra Kai series?

