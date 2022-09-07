Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Cobra Kai 2: Dojo's Rising

Cobra Kai 2: Dojo's Rising gameplay shown in short teaser

Get a first glimpse of what's to come.

Cobra Kai: Season 5 premieres on Netflix on September 9, but that's not everything fans of the series have to look forward to. There's also a new game coming on October 14 called Cobra Kai 2: Dojo's Rising.

So far, we haven't seen anything from it, which is rarely a good sign this close to launch, and perhaps that's why Flux Games and GameMill Entertainment decided to share a snippet on Twitter. Check the teaser out below. It doesn't exactly look like Game of the Year material, but let's hope it will surprise us all when it is actually released.

Cobra Kai 2: Dojo's Rising

