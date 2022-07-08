Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising announced and releases this fall

Do you want to win the All Valley Karate Grand Championship with the Eagle Fang dojo and beat those pesky Cobra Kai dojo members, and most importantly, the smug Miyagi-Do folks? Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues is getting a sequel this fall with the launch of Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising.

Here you will get to pick one of the three dojos and lead them to an All Valley Karate Grand Championship victory. This is done by recruiting members and of course mastering your preferred style of karate. As it is officially based on the hit show Cobra Kai, it has 28 unique characters from the series and we're also promised an online tournament this time.

Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising is releasing in fall 2022 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

Which is your favourite dojo from Cobra Kai?