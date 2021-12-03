Cobie Smulders will be back as Maria Hill for Marvel's Secret Invasion series

HQ

It looks like Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury won't be the only ex-Shield agent set to return in Marvel's Secret Invasion series, as it has now been revealed that Cobie Smulders will be back to play Maria Hill in the TV show.

Reported on by Deadline, the Disney+ series will be focussed on the Skrulls who were introduced in Captain Marvel, and then teased again in an end-credit scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The series will explore how these alien beings have been invading Earth for years.

There's no mention as to how Smulders' Hill will fit into the show, but it has been previously shared that as well as Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn will be back as Talos, and Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir will all star as well.