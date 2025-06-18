Co-op, GameShare, assist mode, and Amiibos confirmed for Donkey Kong Bananza

HQ

We've just wrapped the Donkey Kong Bananza Direct and it seems that Nintendo really is throwing everything including the kitchen sink into this new 3D platformer. Not only do we have incredibly destructible environments, a fresh story, new skills, mechanics, and more.

A co-op mode will be available for Donkey Kong Bananza, allowing you to go on Donkey Kong and Pauline's journey together. The second player can join in using a Joy-Con to play as Pauline, shooting musical blasts at enemies and the environment.

The second player can also arrive via GameShare, either with a Nintendo Switch 2 system or the original Nintendo Switch. If you don't have a friend to call on but still want to make the game an easier experience, Assist Mode halves your damage taken and guides you on where to go next for the story.

A unique Amiibo was also confirmed for Donkey Kong Bananza, and it'll let you unlock the Diva Dress if you scan it. Scan any other Donkey Kong Amiibo and you'll get powerful Kong panels to smash into the world.

Donkey Kong Bananza launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2 on the 17th of July.