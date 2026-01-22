Co-op, competitive and more: All the new features coming to Nintendo Switch 2 with Super Mario Bros. Wonder + Meet at Bellabel Park

HQ

At last September's Nintendo Direct, it was announced that Mario Wonder is being updated for Nintendo Switch 2 and will add a new DLC theme park, as well as other unspecified improvements. Today, Nintendo has expanded on the information about this release, scheduled for 26 March, entitled, take a deep breath, Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park. You can also download the expansion alone for €19.99.

The main new feature, apart from the additional content, is new ways to play with friends, both in co-op and competitive modes. Bellabel Park is a new area in the Flower Kingdom with various attractions. The press release gives examples of challenges in which you have to grab more coins or survive in a bubble, while the Local Multiplayer Plaza offers up to "17 types of attractions" and is compatible with GameShare so that more nearby consoles can join in. On the other hand, the Game Room Plaza is online for up to 12 players and offer another 6 attractions.

Toad Brigade Base : Bellabel Park offers challenges inspired by Super Mario Bros. Wonder levels to test your skills. As you progress through the campaign, new training challenges will be unlocked throughout the Flower Kingdom. You can complete them solo or with up to three players to rise through the ranks of the Toad Brigade and aspire to become an ace.

Assist Mode : Designed for those new to Super Mario Bros. Wonder, this mode offers additional assistance during gameplay. It allows you to recover from falls without losing a life and avoid taking damage, regardless of the character selected, making for a more accessible experience.

New familiar faces : This edition introduces Rosalina, who is visiting the Flower Kingdom for the first time, and Luma as a support character in co-op games. Luma takes no damage, helps defeat enemies, collects coins, and can be controlled using the mouse functionality of the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2.

And malicious villains: Alongside these additions, problems return with Bowser's Koopalings, who steal the secret treasure from Bellabel Park and scatter throughout the Flower Kingdom. When you encounter one of them, you must access their level and defeat them on their own turf.



On the other hand, although the PR does not detail the graphical or performance improvements, we have 10 new images of Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park that already come in 2160p, confirming the native resolution of the improved game. Will it also have HDR?

The Talking Flower figure is now available for pre-order

On a related note, Nintendo has announced that the physical version of the Talking Flower from the game is now available for pre-order. This decorative or collectible item will talk as much or more than its digital counterpart. It will be sold at the My Nintendo Store "and other stores" starting 12 March. In addition to letting you press a button to hear a phrase, it includes other consumer electronics gadget features:

"You can set it to greet you when you wake up or send you off to sleep with a smile. It will also pay attention to the time of day and the temperature, and it won't skimp on the details when it starts talking."