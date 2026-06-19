Co-hosts Mexico are the first team to qualify for World Cup round of 32

HQ

Mexico is the first country to qualify for the round of 32 stage, and currently the only one to win the first two matches, after the second round of the group stage started with Groups A and B. Mexico defeated South Korea 1-0, with a goal by Luis Romo, for Guadalajara (with a big help from Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung Gyu, the ball slipping from his head), and now lead Group A with six points.

In Group A, Czechia and South Africa drawed 1-1, leaving them with only 1 point. South Korea faces South Africa in the upcoming match on June 25, and a draw would be enough for South Korea to qualify, while Czechia can only count on winning the already qualified Mexico and hope that South Africa beats South Korea, or they draw, to qualify as group runner-up on Goal Difference.

Group A



Mexico: 6 pts, GD +3

South Korea: 3 pts, GD 0

Czechia: 1 pt, GD -1

South Africa: 1 pt, GD -2



In Group B, Canada's big 6-0 victory gives them a better Goal Difference (6) than Switzerland, who beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1. Canada and Bosnia play in the next match, and that will decided the group leader. If that match ends in a draw, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar will be eliminated; but their chances are already extremely slim because not only they would need to win, they would need to score an almost unrealistic amount of goals to overcome 6 or 9 goals of difference from Canada or Switzerland.

With such unfavourable goal difference, it's almost the end of the road for Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina...

Group B



Canada: 4 pts, GD 6

Switzerland: 4 pts, GD 3

Bosnia & Herzegovina: 1 pt, GD -3

Qatar: 1 pt, GD -6

