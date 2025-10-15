CO₂ concentrations in the atmosphere at their highest level since records began

HQ

The planet is now seeing the fastest rise in CO₂ since records began. This is according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO): CO₂ levels jumped by 3.5 parts per million in 2024 the biggest annual increase since modern measurements started in 1957.

Concentrations reached 423.9 ppm last year, 52% higher than before the Industrial Revolution. The WMO points to record fossil fuel use, widespread wildfires, and the weakening ability of forests and oceans to absorb carbon as key reasons behind the surge.

Air quality in Saigon - Ho Chi Minh City - Viet Nam The air quality in Saigon is polluted and foggy, this is a common situation in cities in Southeast Asia // Shutterstock

"The heat trapped by CO2 and other greenhouse gases is turbo-charging our climate and leading to more extreme weather. Reducing emissions is therefore essential not just for our climate but also for our economic security and community well-being," says WMO.

Methane and nitrous oxide, the other main greenhouse gases, also hit record levels in 2024. Scientists warn that natural "sinks" like forests and oceans are losing their ability to capture CO₂, turning what used to be a buffer into part of a dangerous feedback loop.

What do you think about this? Of course, of you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!