Nothing is among the most interesting companies in tech today. It started as a powerplay from OnePlus creator Carl Pei, but has since become a bastion for the combination of competitive pricing in the Android market and a kind of beacon for the whole concept of designing phones that actually stand out instead of slipping into the bland vacuum of anonymity.

And a few years ago they even managed to found the CMF brand, a kind of sub-brand that consists of even cheaper smartphones and related accessories, but where the playful design is retained.

This phone costs £250 for 256GB - it's not nothing, but it immediately makes you prick up your ears, as it's a completely different world to what Samsung, and perhaps Apple in particular, would call "budget-friendly".

Like the previous CMF phone, the back of the CMF Phone 2 Pro is held on with screws in a standardised design, which means you can change the back yourself or add a small lanyard. Despite this, the phone actually has an IP54 certification, which means it can actually be dropped in water for a few minutes and survive without any problems. Yes, the fact that Nothing has secured an IP certification at this price point is striking. There's even more good news, as the battery is a whopping 5000mAh and it can charge at 33W. The lack of wireless charging is always hard to accept, but when the price is way down here, half that of a Pixel 9a and way below an iPhone 16e, it's perhaps more affordable here than elsewhere.

You still get a gigantic display, specifically a 6.77" 1080x2392 AMOLED display with 120Hz support and HDR10+ - it can even peak at 3000 NITS, although you'll routinely see much lower brightness than that. However, I have to admit that this high NITS count wasn't really something I could see in direct sunlight, but rather a slightly dim panel in the wrong conditions. Will it bother you? It's hard to say, but this particular component seems to disappoint a bit compared to what it actually says on paper.

Inside we find a Dimensity 7300 Pro, a 4nm SOC consisting of eight cores. That in itself is no guarantee of good performance, but in the limited amount of everyday scenarios I put the phone through, there were no signs of fatigue, even with multitasking. Pokémon TCG Pocket, YouTube, PiP video, and chat simultaneously, plus various smart home apps, and it's really not that bad, but of course it's extremely difficult to test, in the long run, how software and hardware work together in... well, five years. This SoC is joined by 8GB of RAM, which still seems to be plenty for Android 15 with Nothing OS on top, and even though you can "only" get 256GB of space there is actually room for a microSD.

Although Nothing OS started out a little half-baked, Nothing has slowly but surely caught up, with intentional first party redesigns of everything from the calculator app to a host of cool widgets. It's all responsive, aesthetically coherent, and unique to look at, so much so that you feel compelled to change your habits to accommodate the use of these redesigned apps and user interface elements.

The big exception to this whole declaration of love is the camera system, unfortunately. Yes, it's crazy that Nothing gives you three lenses in a £250 phone, and you really have everything you need here. 50 megapixel 24mm standard wide, 50 megapixel 50mm telephoto with 2x optical zoom, and an 8 megapixel 15mm 120 degree ultra-wide. High resolution, 2x optical zoom, plenty of options for composition and framing - it's great. But whether it's the lack of experienced post-processing or just poor lenses, this phone just doesn't take good pictures. The colour chemistry across all three is just dull and dead, and every shot we took lacked detail, dynamic range and correction for the actual lighting conditions. Dark settings were too bright, bright settings were too dark, and everything from skin tone to highlights was messed up quite often.

But again, £250 and you actually get three (poor) lenses to play with. It's just amazing what Nothing gives you for your money, so even though the camera is downright insulting at times, the phone is so well equipped that we still recommend it with a straight face.