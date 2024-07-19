If you ask me, Nothing has already had a wild impact on the overall smartphone market. Not only did they manage to earn their role as a disruptor for the first time, but they did it with an honesty we've rarely seen since the early OnePlus days. Founder Carl Pei believes in eye-catching allure, that visual design really is a crucial part of the way we interact with our phones, and Nothing's Glyph back placed them on the technological map alongside competitive pricing.

Now they're ready to throw a spanner in the works for the competition again with CMF, a new sub-brand that aims to be even cheaper without compromising on quirky design or quality. At the time of writing, the CMF Phone 1 is available for around £240, and the simple fact that it's not eWaste from the start is impressive in itself.

Okay, what do you get for your £240? How about a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chipset made on a 4nm process, combined with between 8 and 16GB RAM, a 6.67' AMOLED display with 120Hz Adaptive Refresh-Rate that can hit up to 2000 NITS and a reasonably wide camera lens. Even then, it's easy to argue that you get a lot for your money.

It gets even better though, as the phone weighs in at just over 200 grams and offers a solid heft, and the back is not plastic, but faux-leather, which is a great way to give a quality feel without using much more expensive materials like titanium or even a light aluminium alloy. There's also Bluetooth 5.3, WIFI 6, 33W charging and a 5000mAh battery, and it's also 'dust and splash resistant', although without an actual IP certification. There's even microSD, so you can easily expand up to 2TB.

The coolest thing is that CMF is launched here as a kind of cohesive accessories ecosystem, and I warn against boring Android tryhards who are all too quick to write off anything that isn't an extra processor core or optical zoom as a 'gimmick'. That's exactly what this is, but it gives this budget phone so much character. Instead of selling you covers, the back is fixed with clear little screws and you get the correct screwdriver in the box. CMF then sells you entire backs in different colours, and it's through these screws that you can buy a kind of MagSafe surface with strong magnets, a wallet and much more. It's purely visual, no doubt about it, but CMF has a unique chance to offer far more pragmatic benefits here too, and MagSafe is actually quite clever (even if the phone sadly lacks wireless charging).

Nothing hasn't compromised on CMF in any way, and that goes for software too. The CMF Phone 1 launches with Nothing OS 2.6, the same version you'll find on the now 'more expensive' Nothing Phone models. Combined with a responsive display, it's really hard, at times, to realise you're using a phone that really costs a fifth of a Samsung Galaxy Ultra, or any other flagship. It all feels responsive, works well enough and has the typical Nothing OS flair.

However, there are instances where these compromises come into play. The vibration motor is pretty poor, and the same can be said for the single mono speaker. Make no mistake, there are aspects of the core user experience where a £240 phone simply can't maintain the illusion that it's exactly like a much, much more expensive phone. It's just not realistic. But boy, does CMF come close here in the first place.

The camera system consists of an IMX882 sensor from Sony as the main. It's 50 megapixels at f/1.8, and it's assisted by a relatively simple 2 megapixel depth sensor. Yes, you read that right. There's no second camera here, no ultra-wide, no telephoto and thankfully no rubbish macro. This is surprisingly honest and stands in stark contrast to many budget phones from Chinese brands that have a habit of slapping on macro lenses alongside a cheap ultra-wide and then labelling it 'triple-camera system'. The images are fine, but not really worth writing home about. They're passable, but of course they don't look anything like a Pixel or the flagships. It's what you'd expect from cheap phones in 2024, and that's actually ultimately a compliment.

Nothing breaks through with their first CMF phone, and together with the Watch 2 Pro and the entire ecosystem of accessories, they have once again earned the role of disruptor. There are few complaints, but overall this is a win for the consumer.