CMA likely to approve new Microsoft Activison Blizzard deal

One of the last great blockades against the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deal was the CMA. Citing domination in cloud gaming, the UK regulator blocked the deal earlier in the year, but now it seems that Microsoft may have won favour after restructuring its acquisition.

The CMA shared its provisional findings, which show that it believes its previous concerns with cloud gaming have been addressed with Microsoft selling cloud gaming rights to Ubisoft, as the latter is an independent player.

However, even though the deal seems much more likely now, there are still some concerns on the enforceability of the sale. Following this document, there will be a brief final consultation until the 6th of October, but then it is expected that the deal will be approved, meaning we're one step closer to Activision Blizzard going to Microsoft.

