Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Cluckin' Bell Grand Theft Auto restaurant shut down

Take-Two were not fans of the real version of the fake fast food joint, it seems.

HQ

Smokin' J's BBQ has had to pull plans to have its Cluckin' Bell pop-up at San Diego Comic Con, following a cease and desist letter from Take-Two.

Confirmed earlier in the week, Smokin' J's BBQ switched up the installation to be a spoof of the spoof restaurant instead, called "Don't Cluckin' Tell." It did have to remove its Burger Shot pop-up store, however.

Cluckin' Bell first came to Grand Theft Auto in San Andreas, and has been a staple fast food franchise for the games ever since. The real Cluckin' Bell from last year's Comic Con was one of the highlights to many, and while it will still be there this year, the organisers behind it are having to be more careful with how they bring it about.

