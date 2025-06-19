Club World Cup group standings after matchday 1

HQ

The first group matchday of the FIFA Club World Cup is complete. 16 games between last Saturday and Wednesday (in local time in the US), and the group leaders are starting to be outlined. In some groups, with huge differences between the most professional teams and the least experienced teams... while in others, differences are short.

There are still two matchdays remaining: round of 16 games won't take place until late next week. So far, this is how the eight groups look like. Remember that the best two teams in each group will qualify for round of 16, pairing best of each group with second best of the opposite group. And in the case of ties, goal average will likely be used to decide the final order:

Group A



Al-Ahly: 1 (GA: 0)

Porto: 1 (GA: 0)

Palmeiras: 1 (GA: 0)

Inter Miami: 1 (GA: 0)



Group B



PSG: 3 (GA 4)

Botafogo: 3 (GA 3)

Seattle Sounders: 0 (GA -1)

Atlético Madrid: 0 (GA -4)



Group C



Bayern: 3 (GA 10)

Benfica: 1 (GA 0)

Boca Juniors: 1 (GA 0)

Auckland City: 0 (GA -10)



Group D



Flamengo: 3 (GA 2)

Chelsea: 3 (GA 2)

LAFC: 0 (GA -2)

ES Tunis: 0 (GA -2)



Group E



River Plate: 3 (GA 2)

Monterrey: 1 (GA 0)

Inter: 1 (GA 0)

Urawa Reds: 0 (GA -2)



Group F



Mamelodi Sundowns: 3 (GA 1)

Borussia Dortmund: 1 (GA 0)

Fluminense: 1 (GA 0)

Ulsan Hyundai: 0 (GA -1)



Group G



Juventus: 3 (GA 5)

Manchester City: 3 (GA 2)

Wydad AC: 0 (GA .2)

Al Ain: 0 (GA -5)



Group H