Club World Cup already delivering crazy results with a 10-0 by Bayern against Oceania champions

HQ

The first two Club World Cup matches couldn't have had such vastly different results. The opening match between Al-Ahly and Inter Miami on Saturday evening (local time in Miami) ended 0-0, while the first match in the afternoon, between Bayern Munich and Auckland City FC... just ended 10-0.

With teams from all over the world, we knew this competition was going to be unbalance, at least in the first group stage. But not even the boldest Bayern fans would have expected that the match with Auckland City would go into double-digits. But when you have 72% possession and shoot 31 times (Auckland only shot once) that's not such a strange result, however.

Auckland City, despite being one of the leading football clubs in Oceania, winning OFC Champions League thirteen times, they are still an amateur club, with most footballers having other jobs. In fact, by virtue of being the champions in Oceania, they have already played Club World Cup ten times (their best place was a third place in 2014).

Bayern Munich shares group with Portuguese club Benfica and Argentinian powerhouse Boca Juniors. Two of the four members in the group will go to the round of 16.