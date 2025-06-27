English
Club World Cup: all finalists in round of 16 and when the fixtures are

This is when the fun begins.

It's finally team: the knock-out stage at Club World Cup. Half the teams have been eliminated, only 16 remain, with the round of 16 games starting this very weekend. Friday will be a rest day, before action returns on Saturday, all the way into Tuesday (Wednesday in European time).

If you don't want to miss the action, here's all the round of 16 games to be played:

Times for all Club World Cup round of 16 games:


  • Palmeiras vs. Botafogo: Saturday, June 28, 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST

  • Benfica vs. Chelsea: Saturday, June 28, 21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST

  • PSG vs. Inter Miami: Sunday, June 29: 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST

  • Flamengo vs. Bayern: Sunday, June 29: 21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST

  • Inter vs. Fluminense: Monday, June 30: 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

  • Manchester City vs. Al-Hilal: Tuesday, July 1: 2:00 BST, 3:00 CEST

  • Real Madrid vs. Juventus: Tuesday, July 1: 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

  • Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey: Wednesday, July 2: 2:00 BST, 3:00 CEST

How to watch Club World Cup round of 16 games:

Remember that the competition is free to watch on DAZN, worldwide. They're the reason why FIFA is giving away such obscene amounts of money... Did you favourite team qualify? Quarter-finals will follow starting Friday June 4, and the final will be Sunday, July 13, thankfully at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST.

FIFA

