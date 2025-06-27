Club World Cup: all finalists in round of 16 and when the fixtures are

Dansk
It's finally team: the knock-out stage at Club World Cup. Half the teams have been eliminated, only 16 remain, with the round of 16 games starting this very weekend. Friday will be a rest day, before action returns on Saturday, all the way into Tuesday (Wednesday in European time).
If you don't want to miss the action, here's all the round of 16 games to be played:
Remember that the competition is free to watch on DAZN, worldwide. They're the reason why FIFA is giving away such obscene amounts of money... Did you favourite team qualify? Quarter-finals will follow starting Friday June 4, and the final will be Sunday, July 13, thankfully at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST.