Clovers provides an update on the Okami sequel, "the release is still a ways off"

Developer Clovers, creatively headed up by famous veteran Japanese developer Hideki Kamiya, has ringed in the New Year by sharing an update with its fans about the in-production sequel to Okami.

In a blog post penned by president and CEO Kento Koyama, we're told a little more about the upcoming project and how Clovers is not ready yet to share more as it's currently in the trenches and continuing to plug away at the game.

"We are hard at work on the Okami sequel. Although the release is still a ways off, we cannot wait to get the finished game into your hands. We will continue to work tirelessly this year to deliver an experience that surpasses the expectations of players all over the world."

Kamiya did also add to this briefly by expressing that "we've assembled an elite team of highly-skilled professionals with shared ideals. And while the chaos is as lively as ever, our days are filled with joy and creativity."

This wording does seem to suggest that if you have been eagerly awaiting this project, you should perhaps expect to wait quite a bit longer as it doesn't seem like the studio is preparing to ship later this year. Still, a year is a long while, so perhaps this could change.