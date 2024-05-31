English
Halo Infinite

Cloud9 updates its Halo Championship Series roster

Two players are out and two are in.

Cloud9 has made what might seem like an absolutely mad decision. Just ahead of the London Major for the Halo Championship Series, the esports organisation has decided to massively adjust its Halo team, dropping two members and signing two replacements.

Both Drew "Diagram" Lopez and Abel "Rammyy" Garcia have been released from Cloud9, with Sabur "Sabinater" Hakimi and Ayden "Suspector" Hill signed as the replacements to fill out the active roster.

Cloud9 will be starting its HCS London Major campaign today, when it faces off against FaZe Clan and then Complexity this afternoon.

Halo Infinite

