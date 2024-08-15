Cloud9 unveils its Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III team

HQ

Cloud9 has made its return to the world of competitive Call of Duty official. The American organisation recently acquired the New York Subliners Call of Duty League organisation and has since rebranded it to Cloud9 New York, and confirmed that the roster will be sticking around to represent it at the coming Esports World Cup and perhaps even beyond.

This means that Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez, Matthew "KiSMET" Tinsley, Daunte "Sib" Gray, and Cesar "Skyz" Bueno will continue making up the active roster while head coaching duties fall to Ehsan "DREAL" Javed and assistant coaching tasks land on Troy "Sender" Michaels' plate.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Esports World Cup event starts today, and following this we're expecting the Call of Duty League to be back before the end of the year.