Cloud9 signs two Valorant stars and affirms 2025 roster

Just the other day, we reported on the news that Cloud9 was departing with two of its Valorant stars. It turns out we didn't have to wait long before getting an announcement about who would be joining the team as replacements.

Because C9 has revealed that Daniel "Rossy" Abedrabbo and Victor "v1c" Truong have joined the team and that they will compete alongside Kaleb "moose" Jayne, Francis "OXY" Hoang, and Erick "Xeppaa" Bach on the main and complete roster for the 2025 season.

As we're still in the offseason for competitive Valorant, we're waiting to hear official information about the 2025 season, but no doubt we can expect action to return sometime in January/February.