Rainbow Six: Siege

Cloud9 returns to competitive Rainbow Six: Siege with full roster reveal

The organisation will be competing in the scene for the first time since 2021.

Cloud9 has not been part of the Rainbow Six: Siege esports circuit since 2021, when the organisation decided to depart and to utilise its resources in different games. Since then, Rainbow has continued to chug along and expand at an impressive rate, so much so that now C9 has decided to make a grand return.

This has been affirmed as part of a roster reveal that presents the list of players and the coach that will be representing C9 in the North American Rainbow esports world. The roster in full is as follows:


  • Jaidan "Packer" Franz

  • Jesse "Gity" Auger

  • Elian "Kobelax" Rodriguez

  • Mitch "Dream" Malson

  • George "Silent" Hernandez

  • Charles "Vivid" Stahelek as the head coach

  • Forrest "Mossy" Perkett as the assistant coach

It's currently unclear when we will next get to see C9 in action, but there is a Reload tournament happening soon, so perhaps they will be involved with that.

Rainbow Six: Siege

