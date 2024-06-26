Cloud9 reported to be gearing up for return to competitive Call of Duty

HQ

Cloud9 hasn't competed at the pinnacle of Call of Duty esports for some years, however if a recent report is anything to go by, this will all be changing soon.

Sheep Esports claims that the North American esports organisation is currently in the process of partnering with the New York Subliners Call of Duty League team ahead of the Esports World Cup, all as part of its effort to increase its presence at the event. This is then set to serve as the basis for a full acquisition of the team, meaning C9 will own one of the 12 CDL organisations.

If this does end up being the case, we'll likely see a different Subliners look heading into the 2025 CDL season, as the acquisition will likely either not be completed or be completed without enough time remaining for any meaningful changes to be made before the 2024 season ends in the coming months.