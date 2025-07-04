Cloud9 New York updates Call of Duty roster with one departure and one signing

HQ

Cloud9 New York had a pretty poor 2024/25 Call of Duty League season, as the team finished 10th of 12th with a miserable 12 match wins to 24 losses. Granted, the team wasn't nearly the worst of the season, but there's plenty of improvements that need to be made if C9NY intends to show any sign of life heading into the 25/26 campaign.

Already we're seeing changes, as the team has announced the departure of a member and the signing of a replacement too. Kenyen "Capsidal" Sutton is exiting the team after a short two month period wearing the baby blue jersey. His replacement is Isaiah "Gwinn" Gwinn, who trades blue for blue after departing the Carolina Royal Ravens following a disappointing Championship Weekend.

We'll actually get to see this team sooner rather than later, as C9NY will be appearing at the Esports World Cup for its Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 event that runs between July 24 and 27.