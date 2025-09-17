Cloud9 New York promotes assistant coach to head coach

HQ

At the end of the 2025 Call of Duty League season, Cloud9 basically cleaned house with its New York franchise, as the team dropped its various players and offloaded the majority of its staff too. One of the few to remain was assistant coach Arian "Arian" Chitsaz, and the reason for this seems to be that the team had grand ambitions for his future.

It has now been revealed that Arian is being promoted from the assistant coaching gig to become Cloud9 New York's actual head coach. He will be taking over leadership duties and also now tasked with the immense effort of rebuilding the rest of the staff and the player roster from scratch.

Granted, Arian does have a bit of time to complete the feat, as the 2026 CDL season will be played on Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which considering the November 14th launch date, likely means the CDL won't return until December or early 2026 at the latest.