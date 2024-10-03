Cloud9 New York parts ways with most of its Call of Duty League roster

HQ

Considering Cloud9 only returned to the world of competitive Call of Duty a few months ago, when it acquired the New York Subliners organisation and renamed it Cloud9 New York, it's not a huge surprise that now we're well into the offseason that the storied North American team is looking to put its stamp on the roster.

C9 has decided to part ways with most of its CDL roster in an effort to rebuild and start from scratch. This means that Matthew "KiSMET" Tinsley, Cesar "Skyz" Bueno, and Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez has departed the team, as have coaches Troy "Sender" Michaels and Ehsan "DREAL" Javed.

We have since seen that HyDra and Sender have joined the Los Angeles Thieves organisation, but as for the rest and who C9 is eyeing as replacements for their team, no word has been mentioned as of yet.