Cloud9 mid laner Jojopyun has been released

It's been a strange year for Cloud9's League of Legends team in the LCS. With a roster of Thanatos, Blaber, Jojopyun, Berserker, and Vulcan, it was assumed not only that they would do well, but that they would easily and indisputably be the best in the region, if not in the West.

This has not been the case. Cloud9 placed third in Spring and fourth in Summer, failing to qualify for this year's World Championships. It has been a complete and total failure for the organisation.

Following on from this, YouTuber IWDominate has reported that Cloud9 mid laner Jojopyun has been terminated for cause:

So what does this mean? Essentially, the organisation has chosen to end the player's contract early. This means that - in a hugely unexpected move from the organisation which likes to sell on its players - Jojopyun will be teamless and a free agent. Cloud9 simply wants nothing more to do with him.

Reportedly, the cause in question is lateness. To scrims, team events, and meetings, consistently. Considering that, according to his (now former) teammate Blaber, Jojopyun is the highest-earning LCS player, it's understandable that with this pattern of behaviour Cloud9 would feel like their money was poorly spent.

What do you think about the news? Will it prevent Jojopyun from finding another team - has he thrown his promising career away? Let us know in the comments.