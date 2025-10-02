Cloud9 makes coaching change for its League of Legends roster

HQ

Cloud9's League of Legends season is over. The team did not qualify for Worlds 2025, meaning the next match it will play will be in the first split of the returning LCS in 2026. With three months until that day, the organisation is making a few changes to its competitive line-up, namely in the form of a coaching adjustment.

After a couple of seasons with the team, which in itself was a second stint with Cloud9, Bok "Reapered" Han-gyu is departing the organisation. This leaves room open in the head coach role, a position that will be filled by Nick "Inero" Smith who is being promoted from just being a coach.

Considering C9's recent middling form, this is likely just the beginning of changes for the team as it looks to return to form in the 2026 season.