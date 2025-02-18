English
Rainbow Six: Siege

Cloud9 is returning to Rainbow Six: Siege esports

The North American organisation hasn't been a part of the competitive scene since 2021.

While Cloud9 has competitive rosters in a multitude of different games, the North American team doesn't actually field a Rainbow Six: Siege squad. Despite the fact that Ubisoft shooter has one of the biggest competitive followings, Cloud9 has not competed in the esports since leaving it behind in August 2021. However, this will soon be changing.

Amid the Six Invitational proceedings over the weekend (you can see who won the tournament by heading over here), Cloud9 revealed that it intends to return to competitive Rainbow Six: Siege.

We don't yet know anything more beyond this, as all that Cloud9 has to say is "See you soon."

Who do you think Cloud9 will sign for its return to Rainbow Six esports? Perhaps the orgless Unwanted squad?

