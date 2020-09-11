LIVE

Cloud9 enlists ALEX as captain of its overhauled CS:GO squad

The 24-year-old has signed a 3-year deal which is worth $1.65 million.

After recently parting ways with its entire CS:GO squad, Cloud9 has revealed that it has started the recruitment process by taking on Alex "ALEX" McMeekin as captain. The deal is reportedly worth $1.65 million and will see the 24-year-old remain with the team for three years.

Alex previously played with Team Vitality from 2018 to 2020 and, according to Liquidpedia, has amassed over $230,000 up until present in tournament earnings. During his time with Vitality, he was able to assist the team in winning competitions, such as the ESL Pro European Championship in 2018 and EPICENTER 2019.

You can see the statement from general manager Henry "HenryG" Greer below.

Thanks, Dot Esports.

