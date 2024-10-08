English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Valorant

Cloud9 drops two of its Valorant stars

Runi and Vanity are moving on from the team.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We're well and truly into the Valorant offseason now and that's ever apparent when looking at all the roster moves and changes that are being made by the various organisations in the competitive scene. Yep, rosterpocalypse has begun, and one such team to make some changes is none other than Cloud9.

The North American team has decided to part ways with both Dylan "runi" Cade and Anthony "vanity" Malaspina. There is no word on who is being eyed as the pair's replacements or likewise what the future will hold for the duo. You can read Cloud9's release statement below.

Expect to see a lot more roster changes in the future as we continue into the offseason when a lot of organisations look to rebuild and stock up ahead of the new season in 2025.

Valorant

Related texts

0
ValorantScore

Valorant
REVIEW. Written by Henric Pettersson

"Valorant is a fun game that we'll most definitely hear more about within the esports scene."



Loading next content