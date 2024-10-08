Cloud9 drops two of its Valorant stars

HQ

We're well and truly into the Valorant offseason now and that's ever apparent when looking at all the roster moves and changes that are being made by the various organisations in the competitive scene. Yep, rosterpocalypse has begun, and one such team to make some changes is none other than Cloud9.

The North American team has decided to part ways with both Dylan "runi" Cade and Anthony "vanity" Malaspina. There is no word on who is being eyed as the pair's replacements or likewise what the future will hold for the duo. You can read Cloud9's release statement below.

Expect to see a lot more roster changes in the future as we continue into the offseason when a lot of organisations look to rebuild and stock up ahead of the new season in 2025.