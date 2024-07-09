English
Rocket League

Cloud9 drops Rocket League roster it signed in April

The team's anticipated return after four years hasn't quite gone smoothly.

Back in April, we reported on the news Cloud9 would be ending a four-year Rocket League drought by signing a roster of players to represent them in the Rocket League Championship Series and beyond. However, this has seemingly not gone to plan at all, as after less than three months, the organisation and this roster of players are parting ways.

Cloud9 has announced that it is dropping Kadin "Zineel" Zineelabidine, Oliver Kenneth "percy." Ortiz, Hunter "LionBlaze" Woitas and coach Didi "Didi" Eragoda.

This won't be the end of Cloud9's time in Rocket League however, as the team has stated that it is "committed to competing in Rocket League and will have more roster information soon."

Are you surprised by this change of direction?

Rocket League

