Cloud9 confirms its 2025 Call of Duty League roster

HQ

Ever since Cloud9 overtook the New York Subliners Call of Duty League organisation and then soon proceeded to release the team that formerly represented it, we have been wondering who is being eyed to star on this rebranded roster. Now we know.

C9 has affirmed its roster for the 2025 CDL season. Five individuals have been signed, four of which make up the active roster and the last of whom serves as the head coach. As for who these people are, you can see the full team below.



Dillon "Attach" Price



Kyle "Kremp" Haworth



Makenzie "Mack" Kelley



Daunte "Sib" Gray



Lamar "Accuracy" Abedi as the head coach



This roster will be known as Cloud9 New York, and we're expecting to see them in action later this year when the CDL hopefully returns to kick off its 2025 season before the turn of the New Year.