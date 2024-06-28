Cloud9 confirms Call of Duty return

HQ

A few days ago, we reported on the news that Cloud9 was expected to be partnering up with the New York Subliners Call of Duty League team for the coming Esports World Cup, and soon afterwards planning to acquire said team fully too. Well, this has now been confirmed.

Cloud9 has revealed that the Subliners will be joining its ranks, and that "HyDra", "Skyz", "KiSMET", and "Sib" are now C9 players. The official name for this team has yet to be confirmed, as C9 states that it is "TBD" but notes that "Cloud Niners" seems like a good idea.

This reveal is also bolstered by the news that C9 is entering competitive Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 too, all by signing a trio including "AverageJowWo", "bbreadmanW", and "ForeignJase".

Expect to see both of these teams in attendance at the EWC in the coming weeks.