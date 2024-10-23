Cloud9 and Sony Inzone team up for Call of Duty partnership

HQ

We're expecting to learn a whole lot more about the next season of the Call of Duty League in the coming weeks, all since Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches later this week. We are expecting, like former years, for the season to kick off in December before having a bit of a break during the holidays/New Year period, meaning competitive action could start within six weeks. With that potential in mind, Cloud9 has signed a partnership deal with Sony revolving around Call of Duty.

The deal will see C9's team and players equipped with the latest Sony Inzone gadgets and technology, in an effort to help them succeed in the 2025 CDL season. This will include the M10S monitors for the most part, devices that are geared and designed for low-latency and high-refresh-rate gameplay. Essentially, shooter territory.

The deal does also include a planned $10,000 tournament, creatively called the Sony Inzone $10K Tournament, where "top-tier Call of Duty players" will battle it out for a portion of the prize pool.

Speaking about the deal, C9 CEO and co-founder, Jack Etienne, added: "We're constantly looking for ways to help our players improve, and partnering with Sony and utilizing their INZONE monitors is a big step toward ensuring our team competes at the highest level. Sony's technology gives us a critical edge, allowing our players to push their limits and reach their full potential."

When the CDL returns, C9's team will be regarded as Cloud9 New York, all since the American organisation acquired and took over the New York Subliners franchise slot.