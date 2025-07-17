Cloud9 and GAM Esports become first two teams to be knocked out of League of Legends' Esports World Cup event

HQ

Yesterday saw the first round of action happen for the Esports World Cup's League of Legends event, as the group stage began and saw the majority of matches happening. In fact, in total six games were played, and those six games were enough to see two organisations advance to the knockout bracket, two be eliminated and sent home, and four remaining in limbo and fighting for the final two knockout spots.

The qualified teams are G2 Esports and Hanwha Life Esports, both of whom are undefeated so far. The knocked out teams are Cloud9 and GAM Esports, each of which lost both games they played yesterday. The remaining four teams are FlyQuest and Furia (who will play each other for a knockout spot) and CTBC Flying Oyster and Movistar KOI (who will also battle for a knockout slot).

With this in mind, we now know how the knockout bracket is being arranged. See that below:



Gen.G Esports vs. Winner of FlyQuest/Furia



Bilibili Gaming vs. G2 Esports



Anyone's Legend vs. Hanwha Life Esports



T1 vs. Winner of Movistar KOI/CTBC Flying Oyster



The last group matches and the first two quarterfinals will all be played today, with the last two quarterfinals promised for tomorrow.