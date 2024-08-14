Cloud9 acquires Entity's Dota 2 team

HQ

Cloud9 has been expanding into various competitive markets as of late with the esports organisation recently acquiring a Call of Duty League team. But to add to this, C9 will now also be affirming its position in the Dota 2 space as well, as it has acquired a roster to compete in The International 2024 as well.

In an extended partnership with BC.Game, C9 has acquired Entity's Dota 2 roster, which will now be known as Cloud9 BC.Game Dota 2 going forward. The roster will first be competing under this new namesake at The International 2024 in the coming weeks.

Speaking about the acquisition, C9's CEO Jack Etienne stated, "Dota 2 holds a special place in Cloud9's history as one of the first games we've entered as an organization. BC.GAME's dedication to supporting our teams and creating engaging content for our fans is invaluable. This collaboration allows us to bring even more exciting experiences to the Cloud9 community, honoring our past while looking forward to a promising future in Dota 2."

This is the second major partnership between C9 and BC.Game, as the latter was recently signed as the former's official gaming and sports betting partner in 2022.